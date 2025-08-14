BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Sindh leading Independence Day celebrations: Sindh CM

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, speaking at the ‘Maarka-e-Haq’ concert at the National Stadium, recalled the events of May when, according to him, India attacked Pakistan.

“Our soldiers responded in such a way that India was forced to plead before the world,” he said. “Had we wanted, we could have continued the war and taught them a harsher lesson, but as a peace-loving nation, we accepted the global call for a ceasefire.”

The chief minister said this was why the atmosphere at the event was charged with extra zeal and enthusiasm. “Sindh is the province that played a leading role in the creation of Pakistan, and today it is also leading Independence Day celebrations,” he remarked.

He announced that renowned singers Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Atif Aslam, and Sajjad Ali would be performing to entertain the audience.

Shah credited his entire cabinet and the Arts Council of Pakistan for making the concert possible, saying the event could not have been organized without their dedicated efforts.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

