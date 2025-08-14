Scope of model village will be expanded: Minister

LAHORE: Punjab Local Government Minister Zeeshan Rafique has said that Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz is simultaneously focusing on the development of cities and villages and thus the scope of the Punjab Development Programme (PDP) and Model Village will be expanded gradually.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held on Wednesday; Additional Secretary Ahmer Kaifi was also present. On this occasion, Punjab Municipal Development Fund Company (PMDFC) MD Syed Zahid Aziz briefed about the PDP, while Punjab Rural Municipal Development Company CEO Asadullah gave a briefing regarding the Model Village Programme. The meeting considered various suggestions for taking forward the Chief Minister’s Model Village Programme.

While addressing the meeting, the Minister said the Punjab government will complete sanitation, drainage and street paving schemes in cities and villages under both projects, adding that the provision of these facilities will improve the standard of living of the citizens. He noted that under the Suthra (Clean) Punjab programme, sanitation facilities are already available in every village.

He said that union councils play a fundamental role in providing basic civic services; hence, these will be transformed into service centres across Punjab so that people can get essential services near their homes.

He added that, on the special instructions of the Chief Minister, the procedure of birth and death certificates has been further simplified and made more accessible across Punjab; citizens can obtain certificates from home through an app.

