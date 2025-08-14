BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Aug 14, 2025
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Schools to reopen in phases across Punjab from 18th

NNI Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat has announced a phased reopening of educational institutions across the province, starting August 18.

In a social media post, the minister said classes for Grade 9, 10, intermediate, O-Level, and A-Level students will resume from August 18, while students of Grade 1 to 8 will return to school from September 1.

Earlier, the provincial government extended the summer holidays, saying that all public and private schools in Punjab will remain closed until 31 August instead of 18th.

Rana Sikandar Hayat had announced that the extension applied to both government and privately run schools across the province.

The move had come amid a pattern of fluctuating weather, where intermittent rain was followed by intense heat and high humidity levels. Officials have stated that the decision was taken after reviewing the prevailing weather conditions to ensure the safety and comfort of students and staff.

Punjab has been experiencing scattered rainfall, but in its absence, temperatures have soared, creating sweltering and humid conditions across various districts. The combination of heat and poor air circulation has made outdoor activities, including school attendance, increasingly challenging for children.

Schools to reopen in phases across Punjab from 18th

