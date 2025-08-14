BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Bahria Town auction: SC bench declines to hear case

Terence J Sigamony Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: A bench of the Supreme Court, headed by Chief Justice Yahya Afridi, on Wednesday, declined to hear the case of auction of Bahria Town’s properties.

The chief justice sent the case back to a bench, which had previously heard the case. “It would be appropriated for the old bench to hear this case,” CJP Afridi said.

Farooq H Naek, representing Bahria Town, stated he has no objection if the matter is sent back to the old bench. He; however, told that detailed verdict of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has been announced, adding that he would submit additional objections on the detailed IHC verdict related to business tycoon Malik Riaz, who established the Bahria Town empire in Pakistan.

A three-judge bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan and comprising Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb on August 8, 2025, had turned down M/s Bahria Town (Private) Limited plea to halt the auction of its properties, but issued notices to the respondents.

Justice Naeem questioned what the National Accountability Ordinance says about plea bargain. He noted that if an accused challenges the plea bargain process then it becomes inoperative, adding in the instant matter the accused has challenged the plea bargain, and the applications against them are pending, but the properties are being auctioned.

Justice Naeem observed that instead of main petition only the Civil Miscellaneous Applications (CMAs) were fixed for hearing today (Friday), adding how come they can hear the CMAs without hearing the main petition. Naek told that he came to know about this case late at night, adding still the case is not issued on the cause list. The counsel stated thanks God that he was in Islamabad; therefore, appearing before the bench.

The case was adjourned for an indefinite time period.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

