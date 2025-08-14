PTI leaders condemn amendments in anti-terrorism law

ISLAMABAD: In a fiery backlash, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday condemned the amendment to Section 4 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, terming it an outright assault on constitutional freedoms and a flagrant violation of Article 10 – the cornerstone of fundamental rights.

Speaking at a press conference following a turbulent parliamentary committee meeting, PTI leaders described the controversial amendment as nothing short of a state-sanctioned instrument for unchecked tyranny.

The legislation now permits detention without trial for three months, extendable by a further quarter-year.

PTI MNA Latif Khosa criticised the amendment, saying it stripes away the previous safeguard requiring high court approval for custody extensions, instead bestowing unchecked powers upon local police chiefs. “This is a cynical political weapon, designed to suppress opposition dissent.”

He reiterated that detainees must be presented before magistrates within 24 hours – a constitutional guarantee now flagrantly ignored under the new law’s sweeping “suspicious” catch-all criteria, effectively legalising indefinite detention without accountability. “The government’s actions are unforgivable. This regime is brazenly weaponising the law to silence political opposition through brute force.”

Another PTI MNA, and Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), Junaid Akbar, joined the condemnation, exposing the legislation as a thinly veiled attempt to muzzle political campaigning.

He revealed chilling ‘state tactics’ of sedition charges and terror-tagging of political activities, signalling an unprecedented crackdown in recent memory.

Akbar contrasted the incumbent government’s arrogance with his party’s initial struggles in governance, asserting that those responsible for these draconian laws will ultimately be held to account.

He also criticised the establishment’s opaque record, questioning the outcomes of over 21 operations. He asked who exerted influence over the Taliban’s movements, particularly in relation to Punjab. However, he dismissed allegations linking PTI with the Taliban, affirming the party’s unequivocal stance against terrorism.

