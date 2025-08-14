BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Published 14 Aug, 2025

Various sectors: Need to boost Pakistan-ASEAN connectivity: FPCCI

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Atif Ikram Sheikh, President FPCCI, President ECO-CCI and VP CACCI, has emphasised that ASEAN is one of Pakistan’s major trading partners; with bilateral trade reaching $9.06 billion.

However, the trade balance remains heavily in favor of ASEAN member countries – as Pakistan’s exports stand at $2.2 billion; while imports totaled $6.8 billion — 90 percent of which is concentrated among five countries: Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, the Philippines and Indonesia.

It is pertinent to note that ASEAN Day was commemorated at FPCCI Head Office, Federation House, with the primary objective to strengthen Pakistan-ASEAN connectivity in transportation, communication and blue economy; as well as, fostering closer people-to-people; business-to-business and trade ties. The session was attended by senior diplomats, government officials, industrialists, exporters, and other prominent stakeholders from across ASEAN member nations.

Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that, given ASEAN’s ascension up the value chain in manufacturing and services in the world markets, the FPCCI wants to provide a platform to discuss strategies for smoother trade terms, market exploration and mutually beneficial partnerships for the Pakistani business, industry and trade community.

Herman Hardynata Ahmad, Consul General of Malaysia in Karachi, expressed his optimism on the series of concrete trade promotion activities and economic diplomacy ongoing between Pakistan and ASEAN – and, termed the efforts of FPCCI as instrumental in facilitation of business tourism, trade agreements and exchange of delegations.

The consul generals and diplomats of Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines specially invited trade delegations from Pakistan’s apex trade body of FPCCI for the significant trade promotion activities, events and exhibitions to be held in their respective countries.

Saquib Fayyaz Magoon, SVP FPCCI, apprised that the trade and investment potential with ASEAN countries is diverse and exponential; including, textiles, apparel, agriculture, fisheries, food, beverages, carpets, footwear, construction, insurance, information technology, oil, handicrafts, jewelry, cosmetics, perfumes, healthcare, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, coffee beans, green coffee, electronics, fruits and spices. Saquib Fayyaz Magoon noted that trade relations between Pakistan and ASEAN countries are below potential; and, highlighted Pakistan's Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with Malaysia and Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Indonesia. He also mentioned ongoing negotiations for an FTA with Thailand and PTA with Vietnam.

Abdul Mohamin Khan, VP & Regional Chairman Sindh, FPCCI, explained that the relations between Pakistan and ASEAN are multidimensional and have grown significantly over the years due to mutual trust, cooperation and cultural linkages.

He expressed his satisfaction that major stakeholders and business leaders joined the B2B session with the ASEAN delegation to FPCCI this year. There are considerable incentives to invest in Pakistan; country has abundant workforce and enjoys strategic economic geography – making it an ideal hub for ASEAN investors to establish manufacturing units for marketing products in the Middle East; Central Asia and Western China, he added.

