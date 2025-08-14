Nation should make collective efforts for country’s progress: FCCI

FAISALABAD: Rehan Naseem Bharara, President the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has congratulated the nation on 78th Independence Day of Pakistan and said that we must pledge on this day to make collaborated efforts for the solidarity, progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

In his special message on the eve of Independence Day, he said that our forefathers had given unprecedented sacrifices to earn independence. He said that this day has doubled our pleasures as we are not rejoicing our Independence Day but also celebrating the unmatched victory in “Marka-E-Haq” against India.

Bharara said that our armed forces under the dynamic leadership of Field Marshal Hafiz Asim Munir had not only proved their military supremacy but also achieved successes on the diplomatic front. He said that now Pakistan is fully prepared to start a new journey to earn economic sustainability and hopefully it would be included in the developed countries very soon.

Rehan Naseem Bharara underlined the environmental challenges and said that Pakistan’s share in global warming is negligible but it is included among the most affected countries. He urged the Pakistani youth to plant at least one sapling on Independence Day instead of indulging in the dangerous stunts of one-wheeling and playing honks.

“Extensive plantation is necessary to make Pakistan a lush green country and thwart the looming threats of floods and other calamities,” he concluded.

