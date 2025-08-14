BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-14

LTBA asks FBR to expedite final tax return notification

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: President of the Lahore Tax Bar Association (LTBA) Muhammad Asif Rana has called on the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to immediately notify the final income tax return for Tax Year 2025 and resolve ongoing technical glitches in the IRIS e-filing system to ensure smooth and timely compliance.

In a letter to the FBR chairman, Rana noted the tax body had published the draft income tax return through SRO 1212(I)/ 2025 on July 8, 2025, under Rule 34A of the Income Tax Rules, 2002, which requires the final return to be issued within 30 days. However, despite the expiry of the statutory period, the final return has yet to be released, creating uncertainty for taxpayers and practitioners ahead of the September 30 filing deadline.

Rana warned that delays in issuing the return and persistent system errors could disrupt compliance, hinder revenue collection, and undermine public trust in tax administration. He highlighted key technical issues in the draft return, including IRIS’s failure to open forms for non-residents, non-adjustment of tax withheld under Section 235 for associations of persons (AOPs), and inconsistent treatment of tax withheld under Sections 148 and 154.

He said that when users select “non-resident” in the system, based on their stay in Pakistan, the return form fails to open, preventing non-residents from filing. Additionally, system-generated errors are blocking proper credit for certain withholding taxes and causing unnecessary hardship for filers.

The LTBA president stressed that prompt issuance of the final return and immediate rectification of technical issues were essential for maintaining taxpayer confidence and facilitating compliance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

FBR income tax income tax return LTBA

Comments

200 characters

LTBA asks FBR to expedite final tax return notification

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories