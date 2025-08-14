Independence Day: JI Karachi urges nation to renew its commitment

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami Karachi chief Monem Zafar Khan has urged the nation to renew its commitment on Independence Day to building Pakistan on the foundation of Kalema-e-Taiba.

He made the appeal on Wednesday while inaugurating Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Park and a newly paved street in Union Council 4 of Nazimabad Town. Earlier, he hoisted the national flag at Hyderi Market alongside members of the market committee and later opened a section of Altaf Ali Barelvi Road and the Dr Pervez Mahmood Green Belt in Liaquatabad.

Addressing the gathering in Nazimabad, Monem Zafar Khan stressed the role of education in national progress, citing the JI’s Bano Qabil programme, which has trained over 50,000 students despite limited resources. He said the party had restored 72 parks in Karachi over the past two years, including 42 in Nazimabad Town, and renovated 45 government schools, resulting in higher student enrolment.

He pointed out that Karachi contributed Rs3,256 billion in taxes to the federal exchequer this year and accounted for 95 percent of Sindh’s budget, yet remained plagued by civic problems. He blamed the Pakistan Peoples Party, which has governed the city for 17 years, and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement for neglecting Karachi’s development, saying no ruling party had genuinely worked for the city, treating it instead as a source of revenue.

