‘Grow More Wheat’ competition: Jhang’s farmer bags 1st position

LAHORE: Muzaffar Mahmood, a progressive farmer from District Jhang secured the 1st position in “Grow More Wheat” competition arranged by the Punjab government by having a wheat yield of 69.96 maunds per acre, earning him an 85-horsepower tractor.

This was announced at the prize-distribution ceremony among the provincial and divisional level winners of the competition held on Wednesday.

On this occasion, the portal for applications under the second phase of the Green Tractor Program was also formally launched. Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Punjab Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani attended the ceremony as the chief guest, while Parliamentary Secretary for Agriculture Usama Khan Leghari and Secretary Agriculture Punjab Iftikhar Ali Sahoo were also present.

Muhammad Afzal from District Kasur achieved the second position with a yield of 69.87 maunds per acre and received a 75-horsepower tractor, while Shahid Abbas Khan from Dera Ghazi Khan secured the third position with 69.72 maunds per acre and was awarded a 60-horsepower tractor.

Kirmani personally handed over the keys and documents of the tractors to the successful farmers. In addition, cash prizes of Rs 1 million, Rs 800,000, and Rs 500,000 were distributed among the first, second, and third place winners of the Lahore Division wheat competition, respectively.

Addressing the ceremony, Kirmani said the service and prosperity of farmers are among the top priorities of Chief Minister Punjab. Under the Chief Minister’s vision, modern agricultural machinery facilities are being introduced to increase yields and reduce production costs.

He informed that under the second phase of the Green Tractor Program, 10,000 tractors ranging from 75 to 125 horsepower will be provided to farmers with a subsidy of Rs 1 million per tractor.

The Minister further stated that under the Punjab Agriculture Transforming Program, projects such as an interest-free loan scheme, establishment of agri-malls, provision of Rs. 75 billion through the Kissan Card under the Wheat Support Program, and free distribution of 1,000 tractors to farmers cultivating wheat on 12.5 acres or more are successfully underway.

He announced that before the next wheat sowing season, the Chief Minister Punjab will announce a special package worth Rs 100 billion to support farmers.

The Agriculture Secretary said that the government is taking concrete steps to promote farm mechanization, reduce crop production costs, and ensure the supply of quality agricultural inputs. These initiatives will prove to be milestones in increasing farmers’ income and advancing the agriculture sector.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, the Provincial Minister for Agriculture distributed certificates among officers demonstrating outstanding performance, including Director General Agriculture Extension Ch Abdul Hameed, Director General Agricultural Information Punjab Naveed Asmat Kahloon, and others.

Additional Secretary Agriculture (Planning) Aamir Shehzad Kung, Additional Secretary Agriculture (Task Force) Punjab Muhammad Shabbir Ahmed Khan, wheat farmers, and representatives of the tractor industry also attended the event.

