BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Independence Day: IU holds job fair, other events

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 07:11am

KARACHI: Iqra University observed Independence Day with a prize distribution ceremony for Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Marka-e-Haq and Jashan-e-Azadi competitions and a two-day Job Fair 2025.

The ceremony at the EDC Campus was attended by students, alumni, faculty, and industry representatives. Chairman Naveed Hussain Lakhani said the university aims to support both cultural and professional growth. Vice Chancellor Dr. Nassar Ikram urged unity and collective action for national progress.

The job fair featured Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), and Dr. Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman Policy Advisory Board at FPCCI & Carpe Diem Pakistan, as chief guests. Employers included Child Life Foundation, Imtiaz, The Citizen Foundation, Master Group of Companies, Saeed Ghani, and MATCO.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

job fair Independence Day of Pakistan Iqra University IU

Comments

200 characters

Independence Day: IU holds job fair, other events

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Cryptocurrency, virtual assets: ‘PVARA’ Ord to be tabled in Senate tomorrow

First AI-powered port operations system to be launched today

LHC issues detailed judgement in Bahria Town properties auction case

Read more stories