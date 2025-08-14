Independence Day: IU holds job fair, other events

KARACHI: Iqra University observed Independence Day with a prize distribution ceremony for Bunyan-um-Marsoos, Marka-e-Haq and Jashan-e-Azadi competitions and a two-day Job Fair 2025.

The ceremony at the EDC Campus was attended by students, alumni, faculty, and industry representatives. Chairman Naveed Hussain Lakhani said the university aims to support both cultural and professional growth. Vice Chancellor Dr. Nassar Ikram urged unity and collective action for national progress.

The job fair featured Junaid Naqi, President of the Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI), and Dr. Mian Zahid Hussain, Chairman Policy Advisory Board at FPCCI & Carpe Diem Pakistan, as chief guests. Employers included Child Life Foundation, Imtiaz, The Citizen Foundation, Master Group of Companies, Saeed Ghani, and MATCO.

