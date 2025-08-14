BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

G-B to Gwadar: ‘Talent of youth will be linked with process of development’

Press Release Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 07:13am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Uraan Fellowship Programme 2025, said that the exceptional talent of youth from Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar will be linked with the process of national development, said a press release.

He said that the purpose of this program is to make the youth genuine partners in the country’s progress and to nurture their leadership skills to meet future challenges.

Professor Iqbal said that under the vision of the prime minister, the central focus of Uraan Pakistan is to equip the youth with modern skills. The greatest strength and capital of Pakistan are its youth, who make up 64 per cent of the population. He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but it is thought-provoking that countries which were once behind us have now moved ahead.

The Minister for Planning said that peace, political stability, continuity of policies, reforms and commitment to modernization are the key pillars of development. Unfortunately, due to political vendettas, the decision-making process has been affected. He stated that through CPEC, $25 billion of investment came into the country, load-shedding was controlled, and law and order was restored.

Professor Iqbal urged the youth to protect themselves from hatred and prejudiced attitudes and to play a positive role in the country’s development. He said that in the past year, inflation was brought under control and the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossed the 140,000 points mark — a testament to economic improvement. Pakistan is on the path to a new phase of progress, and just as it proved its defensive superiority over India, it will also surpass it in the economic field.

He said that the youth must play a key role in turning the dream of making Pakistan a $3 trillion economy by 2047 into reality.

Moreover, students from 131 universities across the country will work for seven days with the Ministry of Planning, where they will gain important insights into the country’s economic affairs and development projects.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Gilgit Baltistan Ahsan iqbal youth Gwadar Planning Minister Uraan Pakistan

Comments

200 characters

G-B to Gwadar: ‘Talent of youth will be linked with process of development’

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Cryptocurrency, virtual assets: ‘PVARA’ Ord to be tabled in Senate tomorrow

First AI-powered port operations system to be launched today

LHC issues detailed judgement in Bahria Town properties auction case

Read more stories