G-B to Gwadar: ‘Talent of youth will be linked with process of development’

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Professor Ahsan Iqbal, while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Uraan Fellowship Programme 2025, said that the exceptional talent of youth from Gilgit-Baltistan to Gwadar will be linked with the process of national development, said a press release.

He said that the purpose of this program is to make the youth genuine partners in the country’s progress and to nurture their leadership skills to meet future challenges.

Professor Iqbal said that under the vision of the prime minister, the central focus of Uraan Pakistan is to equip the youth with modern skills. The greatest strength and capital of Pakistan are its youth, who make up 64 per cent of the population. He said that Pakistan came into being as a result of the unparalleled leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, but it is thought-provoking that countries which were once behind us have now moved ahead.

The Minister for Planning said that peace, political stability, continuity of policies, reforms and commitment to modernization are the key pillars of development. Unfortunately, due to political vendettas, the decision-making process has been affected. He stated that through CPEC, $25 billion of investment came into the country, load-shedding was controlled, and law and order was restored.

Professor Iqbal urged the youth to protect themselves from hatred and prejudiced attitudes and to play a positive role in the country’s development. He said that in the past year, inflation was brought under control and the Pakistan Stock Exchange crossed the 140,000 points mark — a testament to economic improvement. Pakistan is on the path to a new phase of progress, and just as it proved its defensive superiority over India, it will also surpass it in the economic field.

He said that the youth must play a key role in turning the dream of making Pakistan a $3 trillion economy by 2047 into reality.

Moreover, students from 131 universities across the country will work for seven days with the Ministry of Planning, where they will gain important insights into the country’s economic affairs and development projects.

