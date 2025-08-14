BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

‘Foundation of Sino-Pak ties based on mutual respect, trust’

Recorder Report Published August 14, 2025 Updated August 14, 2025 07:14am

LAHORE: Acting Governor of Punjab, Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, has said that the foundation of Pakistan-China relations is based on mutual respect, trust, and affection. He stated that Pakistan greatly values China’s cooperation in the country’s development and progress. “CPEC is not only the key to Pakistan’s development but also the prosperity of the entire region,” he added.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Chinese Consul General, Zhao Shiren, at Governor House. The meeting discussed the promotion of Pakistan-China relations, progress on CPEC projects, and expanding cooperation in new sectors. Both sides also agreed on the exchange of parliamentary delegations.

Chinese Consul General Zhao Shiren invited the Acting Governor to attend the National Day celebrations of the People’s Republic of China as a special guest.

Later, Acting Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan inaugurated a milk sabeel (refreshment stall) during the 982nd Urs celebrations of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA).

The milk sabeel will continue for three days to serve visitors free milk. Speaking on the occasion, the Acting Governor said that following the teachings of the Sufi saints is the key to harmony in society. “The teachings of Hazrat Data Ali Hajveri (RA) are a guiding light for us,” he remarked.

The Urs celebrations are being observed with great devotion and respect, and a large number of devotees from across the country are visiting the shrine.

