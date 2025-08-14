Tirah, Khyber incident: KP Cabinet approves special compensation for victims

PESHAWAR: Under the PDMA Civilian Victims Compensation Regulations 2019, the provincial cabinet of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved a special compensation of Rs10 million for each deceased person and Rs2.5 million for each injured person, to be given to the legal heirs and the injured from the Tirah, Khyber incident.

The cabinet also approved the establishment of a Temporary Displaced Persons (TDPs) camp in the Bajaur Sports Complex and also sanctioned immediate funds for the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

According to details, the 36th meeting of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cabinet was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

Cabinet members, Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Senior Member Board of Revenue, and Administrative Secretaries attended the meeting.

Among the key decisions, the cabinet approved the creation of 36 new posts of field assistant in BPS-9 for the Directorate General Agriculture Extension, a move aimed at strengthening agricultural support services across the province.

Cabinet gave its consent for the purchase of land for the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences), a step that will facilitate the expansion and growth of the institution.

It also approved creation of new posts in the Directorate of Works & Implementation of the Sports & Youth Affairs Department; appointment as Independent Members of Provincial Public Safety Commission, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for a period of four years.

To enhance tourism infrastructure, a significant increase was approved for the ADP scheme for the “construction of access roads to tourist areas in Hazara Division.”

The project’s cost has been revised from Rs3,500 million to Rs4,278.276 million. The Cabinet green lit the hiring of necessary staff for the Directorate of Anti-Corruption Establishment Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the Market Based Salary (MBS) Policy 2025.

This measure is designed to bolster the directorate’s capacity to combat corruption effectively. It also granted approval for the notification of Lower Tanawal Beer Valley as a Community Managed Game Reserve, which will help protect local wildlife and promote sustainable management practices.

