Independence Day celebrations today: Special security, traffic management plan finalised in ICT

ISLAMABAD: The capital police on Wednesday put in place an extensive security and traffic management plan to ensure public safety and the smooth flow of traffic in the city during the 78th Independence Day celebrations on August 14.

According to a senior police official, over 4,000 officers and personnel have been deployed across the federal capital to maintain law and order. The plan includes patrolling, manning checkpoints, and securing key public areas such as markets and parks.

Special security measures have been taken to prevent any untoward incidents on the occasion. Checkpoints have been established at various entry and exit points of the city for checking of vehicles entering the city, while a heavy police presence has been ensured in and around the high-security Red Zone.

Dedicated patrol teams will also be monitoring parks and recreational areas to provide a safe environment for families. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activity or emergencies by contacting helplines Pucar-15, 1715, or 1815.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi issued an important message for the citizens of the federal capital on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.

In his message, the IGP said, many congratulations to all of you on Independence Day.

“Freedom is a tremendous blessing. On behalf of Islamabad Police, I extend heartfelt greetings to all citizens of Pakistan on this occasion,” he said.

“I urge all residents of Islamabad to celebrate Independence Day with full spirit. Go out with your families and enjoy this great day. Bow down before Allah and offer prayers of gratitude,” he said.

Meanwhile, Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has issued a comprehensive traffic plan in connection with the national Marka-e-Haq celebrations, with the central ceremony scheduled at the Sports Complex, Islamabad.

Under the plan Srinagar Highway from Serena Underpass to Zero Point will remain closed in both directions, and entry of heavy traffic into Islamabad and Rawalpindi will be prohibited from 3 pm until 5 pm on August 14.

Several roads will remain closed during the events, including Murree Road via Shakarparian, Chand Tara Chowk, Garden Avenue I-8, I-8 Garden Bridge, G-7 Loop, and the Sports Complex turn on Murree Road. Zero Point, Serena Hotel, and Khayaban-e-Suharwardy will be closed for both incoming and outgoing traffic.

Alternate routes include Jinnah Avenue, Embassy Road, Serena Globe Chowk, BharaKahu, and Murree. From the Expressway, motorists may reach Kashmir Chowk and onward to Murree, while entry into Islamabad will be possible from Ninth Avenue to Srinagar Highway.

