The return to divine reality

For centuries, humanity has looked up at the stars and deep into atoms, hoping to uncover the secrets of the universe. With every equation solved and every particle smashed, we thought we were inching closer to truth. But truth—real truth—was never locked in matter. It was always hidden in something more elusive, more sacred: consciousness. Today, a profound shift is occurring.

The world’s most advanced scientists and spiritual thinkers are converging on a realization that religions proclaimed long ago: the foundation of the universe is not matter—it is mind. Not atoms—but awareness. Not logic—but the soul. This is not mysticism masquerading as science. It is science finally catching up with revelation.

In the words of Nobel laureate Max Planck: “I regard consciousness as fundamental. I regard matter as derivative from consciousness. We cannot get behind consciousness.” What does this mean? It means the laws of physics, the logic of philosophy, and even the frameworks of mathematics are not primal. They were created — by consciousness. This reverses everything we were taught. The human being is not a machine made of carbon and code. The human being is a carrier of divine consciousness, and through that consciousness, reality is perceived — and formed. The holy Qur’an hinted at this long ago: “And We breathed into him of Our spirit...” (Surah Al-Hijr 15:29).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025