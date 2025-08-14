BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 14, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-14

Effective from Aug 6th: SECP revises IPO regime

Sohail Sarfraz Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has announced revised public offering regime, effective from August 6, 2025, and future initial public offering (IPO) transactions shall be executed in accordance with the amended regulations.

The SECP has issued S.R.O.1477(I)/2025 and S.R.O 1476(I)/2025 to amend Public Offering Regulations, 2017 and Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017 respectively.

In this regard, the SECP has notified the final amendments to the public offering regime. The regime — comprising the Public Offering Regulations, 2017 and the Public Offering (Regulated Securities Activities Licensing) Regulations, 2017—governs the offer of equity securities, debt instruments, and units of REIT schemes to the general public.

The revamped regime has become effective from the date of notification, i.e., August 6, 2025. Future IPO transactions shall be executed in accordance with the amended regulations.

The SECP had earlier approved amendments to the public offering regime following wide-ranging stakeholder consultations. The updated regulations aim to optimize the IPO experience for issuers and investors by promoting competition, leveraging technology, improving transparency, and introducing a more robust and inclusive price discovery mechanism in the capital market.

Key changes include permitting banks and DFIs to act as Consultants to the Issue for equity offerings, as well as introducing a more transparent price discovery process by replacing the single book runner model with the concept of “Eligible Participant,” enabling wider investor participation.

Notifications for the final amendments are available on the SECP website.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

SECP IPO

Comments

200 characters

Effective from Aug 6th: SECP revises IPO regime

SBP speaks well of economic situation

Local, forex issuer and senior unsecured: Moody’s upgrades debt ratings to ‘Caa1’

Used cars’ import: Auto industry rallies against govt plan

ECC approves industrial estate development at PSM land

PM invites parties to join hands for country’s stability

Independence Day today

Bilawal inaugurates new canal from Karachi

Pakistan economy in ‘better position’ to manage domestic risks, external shocks, says SBP

Moody’s upgrades Pakistan’s ratings to Caa1, changes outlook to stable

Islamabad hosts Independence Day, Marka-e-Haq festivities

Read more stories