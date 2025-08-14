China training initiative

A few days ago, I reached out to a friend working in the Punjab Seed Corporation, only to find his communication unexpectedly disrupted. When contact was reestablished, he explained that he was currently in China undergoing specialized training in hybrid seed development.

I appreciated the update and casually inquired about food arrangements—he noted that this was proving difficult since meals were pre-arranged by the host institution and cooking independently wasn’t allowed. While that was just a side conversation, it inadvertently brought home the scope and seriousness of the training programme underway.

This initiative is part of the Prime Minister’s Special Capacity-Building Programme, a forward-looking effort aimed at reshaping Pakistan’s agricultural sector by sending 1,000 agricultural graduates and officials to China for advanced training. Reportedly, the first batch is returned back after completing the respective endeavour.

The programme is required to be designed not only to expose Pakistan’s future agri leaders to modern technologies but also to equip them with critical skills in climate-smart agriculture, digital innovation, seed technology, but also including SPS measures like Plant / Animal Quarantine with food safety, which are important segments of international trade standards.

Trainings are taking place at some of China’s top agricultural institutions, which are recognised globally for their advances in precision agriculture, resource-efficient farming, seed technology, and regulatory integration. While Pakistan and China differ in agricultural traditions, farm sizes, and development models, the strength of this initiative lies in the knowledge transfer that can be tailored to Pakistan’s local needs. Obviously, the selected trainees—ranging from seed scientists to food safety regulators—are expected to play a critical role in translating this exposure into practical reforms back home.

China’s success in agriculture has been driven by its emphasis on science, data, and innovation. From deploying AI and drones in crop monitoring to developing drought-tolerant hybrid seeds and climate-smart production systems, China has created a robust ecosystem that caters to both domestic food security and international competitiveness. Pakistani participants are gaining firsthand exposure to these approaches—especially smart irrigation, protected cultivation, integrated pest management, and post-harvest technologies.

However, the long-term effectiveness of this initiative depends on its alignment with ongoing institutional reforms in Pakistan—most notably the establishment of the National Agri-Trade and Food Safety Authority (NAFSA) under the May 2025 Ordinance. This new authority replaces legacy departments like the Department of Plant Protection and Animal Quarantine, aiming to centralize Pakistan’s food safety, SPS compliance, and agri-trade governance. In this context, the China training programme becomes even more relevant and timely, if it is reviewed and decisively added by the incumbent government in above initiative or making it a new one in addition to above.

A major component that deserves focused attention during this training is Sanitary and Phytosanitary (SPS) systems, which remain significant barriers to Pakistan’s agricultural exports. Frequent rejections of mangoes, rice, vegetables, and meat in key markets are often linked to inadequate quarantine protocols, inconsistent enforcement, and poor traceability. China’s mature SPS system—harmonized with international standards like Codex Alimentarius, IPPC, and OIE—offers Pakistani officials a comprehensive model of border control, pest surveillance, laboratory diagnostics, and digital certification.

Participants will also have the chance to study China’s deployment of electronic phytosanitary certification (e-phyto) systems, blockchain-backed traceability, and real-time customs-quarantine coordination. These tools are essential for ensuring food safety and faster, more transparent trade facilitation—especially under NAFSA’s ambitious scope.

Perhaps just as important is the development of SPS diplomacy and bilateral protocol negotiation skills. By learning how China prepares its exporters, negotiates market access, and leverages its embassies and trade missions for SPS coordination, Pakistani trainees will gain a comprehensive understanding of the geopolitical and commercial side of food safety. This can directly help reduce costly interceptions in regions like the EU, ASEAN, the Gulf, and China itself.

The returns on this investment extend well beyond technological upgrades. By creating a pool of professionally trained officials, scientists, inspectors, and entrepreneurs, Pakistan is building a foundation for long-term structural reform. These graduates can modernize extension services, improve inspection regimes, introduce agri-tech startups, and bridge the long-standing gaps between research, regulation, and farmer-level application.

In essence, this initiative is not just a skills exchange—it is a strategic investment in Pakistan’s agricultural future, with deep implications for food security, trade, and institutional reform. For it to succeed, however, the training must be goal-driven, professionally monitored, and followed by a deliberate deployment of trained personnel into key positions within public institutions and private sectors.

The inclusion of plant and animal quarantine education, SPS compliance mechanisms, and food safety governance is not a side topic—it is the linchpin. Without mastering these elements, no amount of technological advancement can translate into sustained export growth or consumer protection. As the world moves toward a more climate-conscious and regulation-driven agri-trade environment, Pakistan’s ability to compete will increasingly depend not just on what it grows — but on how safely and sustainably it delivers those products to global markets.

As climate pressures, population growth, and market demands converge, Pakistan cannot afford to continue with business-as-usual in agriculture. This training programme, if executed with vision and follow-through, can become the cornerstone of a new, science-led, globally integrated agricultural economy.

