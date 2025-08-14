Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 151,697 tonnes of cargo comprising 84,446 tonnes of import cargo and 67,251 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 84,446 tonnes comprised of 59,308 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 392 tonnes of Bulk Cargo5,236 tonnes of Chickpeas, 2,191 tonnes of Mop,9,193 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 8,126 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 67,251 tonnes comprised of 28,060 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 74 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 39,117 tonnes of Clinkers.

Around, 07 ships namely, Xinfu Zhou, Kmtc Jebel Ali, Msc Falcon Iii, Jing Chang, Esen, Gfs Prime, & Ever Lucid, berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Hyundai Tokyo, X-Press Kohima, Sheng Hang 005, Msc Falcon Iii, X-Press Phoenix, & Esen, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of twelve ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them three ships, HUA Chuang-66, MSC Bremen and Kita are left on Monday early morning, while three more ships, Hanyu Camellia, Bolan and Pacific Merit are expected to sail on Monday.

Cargo volume of 187,782 tonnes, comprising 153,179 tonnes imports cargo and 34,603 export cargo carried in 2,211 Containers (1,233 TEUs Imports &978 TEUs Export)was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 11 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them two ships, Flora Maris and MSC Falcon-III & two more ships, Hasna Africa and Highway carrying Gasoline and Container are expected to take berths at FOTCO and QICT respectively on Monday 13th August, while four more ships, GFA Prime, Xin Lian Chang, MSC Nagoya and MSC Olia are due to arrive at outer anchorage on Thursday August 14th, 2025.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025