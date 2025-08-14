BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
BOP 14.26 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.84%)
CPHL 87.99 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (0.79%)
DCL 12.55 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.97%)
DGKC 185.19 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.04%)
FCCL 50.21 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.82%)
FFL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.51%)
GCIL 26.42 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.61%)
HUBC 160.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.13%)
KEL 5.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-2.1%)
KOSM 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.93%)
LOTCHEM 21.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.64%)
MLCF 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
NBP 145.93 Increased By ▲ 4.16 (2.93%)
PAEL 42.47 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.85%)
PIAHCLA 20.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.29%)
PIBTL 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
POWER 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.06%)
PPL 183.34 Decreased By ▼ -3.96 (-2.11%)
PREMA 38.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.44%)
PRL 32.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.41%)
PTC 23.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.6%)
SNGP 118.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.71%)
SSGC 41.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.65%)
TELE 7.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 9.79 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.66%)
TREET 22.58 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.4%)
TRG 56.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.25%)
WTL 1.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.71%)
BR100 14,994 Decreased By -41 (-0.27%)
BR30 42,391 Decreased By -130.9 (-0.31%)
KSE100 146,529 Decreased By -476 (-0.32%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Hamdard marks Independence Day with zeal, fervour

Press Release Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan marked the 14th August Independence Day with zeal and patriotic fervour by organising a special cake-cutting ceremony yesterday at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, featuring national songs and the hoisting of the national flag.

Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Pakistan, attended as the chief guest and cut the cake. Also present were Fatema Munir Ahmed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Faisal Nadeem, Chief Operating Officer; Abu Talib Bhutto - Group Director HR, along with senior management and staff members, who prayed for the safety and progress of the country.

Sadia Rashid said, “14 August is a day when we pay tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and elders, who, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, remained steadfast in achieving the creation of Pakistan. On this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to serve and contribute to the progress of our country. Hamdard Pakistan’s valuable contributions in the fields of health and education reflect the institution’s patriotism, selflessness, and determination.”

