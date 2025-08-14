Hamdard marks Independence Day with zeal, fervour

KARACHI: Hamdard Pakistan marked the 14th August Independence Day with zeal and patriotic fervour by organising a special cake-cutting ceremony yesterday at Hamdard Corporate Head Office, featuring national songs and the hoisting of the national flag.

Ms Sadia Rashid, President of Hamdard Pakistan, attended as the chief guest and cut the cake. Also present were Fatema Munir Ahmed Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer; Faisal Nadeem, Chief Operating Officer; Abu Talib Bhutto - Group Director HR, along with senior management and staff members, who prayed for the safety and progress of the country.

Sadia Rashid said, “14 August is a day when we pay tribute to the struggle and sacrifices of our forefathers and elders, who, under the leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, remained steadfast in achieving the creation of Pakistan. On this day, we must reaffirm our commitment to serve and contribute to the progress of our country. Hamdard Pakistan’s valuable contributions in the fields of health and education reflect the institution’s patriotism, selflessness, and determination.”

