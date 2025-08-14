Special Azadi Train from Karachi to Thar inaugurated

KARACHI: Sindh Culture and Tourism Department’s special Azadi Train, travelling from Karachi to Tharparkar, was inaugurated by Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Transport and Mass Media Sharjeel Inam Memon along with Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah.

The train was adorned with national flags and banners depicting the Independence Movement. The ceremony opened with the national anthem. On the occasion, local artists showcased their talents, and a 78-pound cake was cut to mark the 78th Independence Day. More than a hundred passengers, including showbiz personalities, political and social leaders, and media representatives, are travelling on the Azadi Train.

On the first day, it will journey from Karachi Cantt to Hyderabad, Mirpurkhas and Chhor, reaching Zero Point in Tharparkar the following day. Participants will distribute national flags at each station.

On the occasion, Sharjeel Inam Memon said the Sindh government had, for the first time, organized celebrations of such scale, which he described as unparalleled. He said the armed forces and the nation together had inflicted a crushing defeat on India in the “war of truth,” shooting down its Rafale and other warplanes, and added that India had yet to recover from the shock.

He said the credit for the Independence Day celebrations went to the Culture Department and the Sports Department, which had organized grand shows in Hyderabad, Sukkur and Karachi. He added that a free musical concert for the public would be held at the National Stadium in Karachi today, featuring Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and other renowned singers.

Sharjeel Memon said Independence Day events had also been arranged for special children, while a laser light show was held at the Quaid-i-Azam’s mausoleum yesterday.

