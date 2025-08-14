‘Pak-Kenya bilateral trade rises to $950m’

KARACHI: Bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kenya surged to $950 million in the last fiscal year, reflecting steady growth in economic ties between the two countries.

As the nation celebrates the 78th Independence Day, Rafiq Suleman, President of the Pakistan-Kenya Business Council (PKBC) and former Chairman of the Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP), has extended heartfelt congratulations to the people of Pakistan, emphasizing the country’s growing international presence particularly in Kenya through trade and diplomacy.

“Pakistan is our beloved homeland and a divine blessing. As we celebrate this historic day, we take pride in the fact that Pakistan’s name continues to rise globally on the trade front — especially in Kenya,” he added.

Suleman disclosed that bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kenya climbed to $950 million last year, comprising $350 million in exports from Pakistan and $600 million in imports from Kenya. “Our aim is to raise this volume to $1.5 billion by 2026–27, and with consistent efforts and strong partnerships, we are confident of achieving it,” he said.

He noted that Pakistan’s major exports to Kenya include pharmaceuticals, sports goods, rice, automotive products, and IT services, with the information technology sector emerging as a particularly promising area. “With timely and targeted B2B engagements, Pakistan’s IT exports to Kenya can expand rapidly, a growth that could unlock significant development opportunities for both countries,” he emphasised.

He also praised the contributions of Rizwan Sheikh, Secretary General and Bonaventure CEO of the Pakistan-Kenya Business Council, whose dedication and teamwork have been instrumental in promoting trade ties between the two nations. He also credited Abrar Hussain Khan, Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya, for playing a vital role in strengthening bilateral trade relations. “Pakistan’s High Commissioner’s support and hard work alongside our business council have helped create tangible results. The recent Joint Trade Committee meeting has opened new avenues that will significantly enhance trade opportunities for both countries.”

