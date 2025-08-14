BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2025-08-14

Cheezious hosts ‘exclusive’ Independence Day celebrations

Recorder Report Published 14 Aug, 2025 06:07am

LAHORE: Various organizations marked Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with ceremonies celebrating the nation’s heritage and values.

Cheezious, one of Pakistan’s leading food brands, hosted an exclusive celebration at its head office under the patriotic theme “Dil Se Cheezious, Dil Se Pakistani.” The event, attended by CEO Imran Ijaz along with notable personalities, featured a flag-hoisting ceremony, inspirational speeches, and reflections on the brand’s journey as a proudly home grown enterprise. “Independence Day is not just a date on the calendar; it’s a reminder of who we are and what we stand for as Pakistanis,” said Ijaz. “As a home grown brand, we take pride in serving from the heart, celebrating our heritage, and giving back to the community. ‘Dil Se Cheezious, Dil Se Pakistani’ is more than a theme — it’s our way of life.”

The event aimed to foster employee engagement, unity, and national pride, while reaffirming the brand’s commitment to quality, innovation, and social responsibility — delivering “Cheezy Khushiyan” to communities nationwide.

Fatima Fertilizer also celebrated Independence Day with it’s first-ever “Dil Se Sarsabz” Milli Naghma Competition, blending the power of music with national pride. The campaign invited citizens nationwide to share renditions of classic patriotic songs on TikTok using the hashtag #DilSeSarsabz.

From hundreds of entries, ten finalists were selected to perform live before a distinguished jury, which included renowned singer and music producer Haroon Rashid. The top prize went to Tahir Ali Khan from Chakwal for his moving performance, followed by Shumaila Fareedon from Islamabad in second place and Mehtab Ali Talpur from Khairpur in third. The three most engaging TikTok entries also received surprise gifts for their creativity and audience appeal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

78th Independence Day Imran Ijaz Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day

