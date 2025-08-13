BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
US consul general highlights Pakistan-US ties

BR Web Desk Published 13 Aug, 2025 10:32pm

US Consul General Scott Urbom underscored shared priorities between Pakistan and the United States in academic excellence, innovation, and mutual prosperity, a statement said on Wednesday.

The development comes as the consul general completed an official visit to Hyderabad and Jamshoro, where he engaged with local officials, academic leaders, youth, journalists, and members of the business community.

During his visit, Urbom toured the US-Pakistan Center for Advanced Studies in Water (USPCAS-W) at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET). 

In 2014, the US government, through USAID, invested $12 million to establish the USPCAS-W at MUET Jamshoro and $10 million to partner with the University of Utah to enhance MUET’s capacity.

The center leads efforts to address Pakistan’s critical water challenges by conducting applied research, developing community solutions, building public partnerships, and strengthening capacity.

Recently, USPCAS-W contributed to the US-funded Water Governance for Sindh Activity, which strengthens municipal and provincial water management, improves water and sanitation services, and promotes sustainable environmental practices in Sindh.

The USPCAS-W also awarded 250 scholarships, including 87 for women, for master’s and doctoral degrees.

Urbom praised USPCAS-W as a model of sustainable US-Pakistan cooperation, highlighting initiatives like training municipal staff in Jacobabad on solid waste segregation, recycling, and composting.

The center equips future generations to tackle water and environmental challenges by transferring skills and connecting Pakistani academics, government officials, and community leaders with US-supported experts.

Urbom met with executives from Al Fateh Oil Industries, which imports American soybeans to produce animal feed and cooking oil. Poultry feed manufacturers at the meeting shared their preference for American soybeans, citing their higher nutritional quality. They explained that this quality feed reduces poultry production costs, making chicken and eggs more affordable in Pakistan while improving their nutritional value for consumers.

Consul General Urbom attended the Sports Day celebration of the English Access Scholarship Programme at Peoples School Jamshoro.  The US government’s Access Program helps Pakistani youth strengthen their English proficiency and leadership skills through cultural exchange and community activities.

