Pakistan

Chinese mountaineer dies while descending K2 summit

BR Web Desk Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 10:20pm

A Chinese mountaineer, Guan Jing, died on Tuesday night after being hit by falling rocks while descending from the summit of K2, the world’s second-highest peak, Karrar Haidri, vice president at Alpine Club of Pakistan (ACP), said in a statement.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on the Abruzzi Spur route between Camp I and Advanced Base Camp — a section notorious for frequent rockfalls. Guan had reached the summit on Monday with a group of climbers before beginning her descent.

“Recovery efforts for her body are ongoing, while other climbers who also summited K2 that day are now returning safely to base camp. In total, more than 30 climbers reached the top of K2 on Monday,” the statement read.

As per a statement Haidri posted two days ago on Facebook, a team of 15 climbers from Imagine Nepal reached the summit of K2, achieving a 100% success rate this season.

“Summiting in August is rare, as the optimal climbing window is generally in July. The 2025 season faced significant challenges from the jet stream, with high winds limiting opportunities and forcing prolonged waits at Base Camp,” he wrote.

Last month, an avalanche struck Camp 1 on K2 and resulted in the death of a local climber and minor injuries to a foreign mountaineer. The avalanche occurred around 500 meters above the base camp, catching four climbers in its path. Two managed to return safely to the Advance Base Camp, while one foreign climber suffered minor injuries, the ACP said in its statement then.

