ECC approves industrial estate at PSM land, leather export facilitation

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved several key economic measures, including the establishment of an industrial estate on Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) land, the removal of health quarantine requirements for leather exports, and major supplementary grants for climate and media projects.

The meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, was attended by Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari, Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan, federal secretaries and senior officials.

The ECC approved the removal of the requirement for Health Quarantine Certificates on the import and export of leather. The move aims to facilitate the leather industry and enhance its competitiveness in global markets.

A Technical Supplementary Grant was also approved for the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination for the fiscal year 2025-26. The allocation will support Pakistan’s participation in the 30th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP-30) in Brazil later this year, as part of broader efforts to strengthen environmental protection and climate resilience.

The committee sanctioned Rs 2.829 billion for Pakistan Television Corporation (PTVC) to upgrade its English news channel in order to improve broadcast quality and expand outreach to global audiences. The ECC directed the Ministry of Information to prepare a comprehensive business plan to make the channel self-sustainable and reduce reliance on federal grants.

In a significant industrial development, the ECC approved the creation of an industrial estate on PSM land in Karachi, a project aimed at boosting industrial activity, generating jobs, and attracting investment.

Aurangzeb emphasised the need for the timely implementation of the approved measures to ensure their intended economic and social benefits.