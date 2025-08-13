India, US nuclear regulators meet to boost cooperation

NEW DELHI: India’s Atomic Energy Regulatory Board (AERB) said it held a bilateral technical meeting with the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to strengthen cooperation on nuclear safety and regulation as India looks to expand its nuclear power capacity.

An Indian delegation participated in the meeting held from August 6 to 8 at the NRC headquarters in Rockville, Maryland, the AERB said in a statement dated August 12.

The meeting comes as India seeks to expand its nuclear power generation capacity to at least 100 gigawatts by 2047, up from just over 8 gigawatts currently.

The countries discussed regulation of new and advanced reactors, codes and standards for advanced reactor technologies among others, the AERB said. Both sides identified potential areas for future collaboration, it said.

In April, Reuters reported that India was relaxing rules to allow foreign entities to hold minority stakes in nuclear power projects.

India set to allow its private firms to mine and import uranium to help nuclear expansion

India’s nuclear power generation of just over 8 gigawatts, accounts for about 3% of its total installed electricity capacity.

India and the United States also discussed long-term operation strategies for nuclear power plants, safety assessments, and emergency preparedness for advanced and small modular reactors, the statement said.

State-run Nuclear Power Corporation of India is seeking proposals from industries to set up 220-megawatt electric small nuclear reactors as the country looks to decarbonize industrial power and meet its net-zero emissions targets.