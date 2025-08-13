BML 5.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.4%)
Lilly launches Mounjaro pen in India at $160 for starting dose, stepping up Novo rivalry

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 04:40pm

Eli Lilly on Wednesday launched the easy-to-use injector pen of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Mounjaro for 14,000 rupees (nearly $160) for its starting dose of 2.5 mg in India, stepping up competition with Novo Nordisk.

Lilly said in June it received approval from India’s drug regulator for its once-weekly Mounjaro Kwikpen, two days after Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy in multiple dose strengths in a similar pen device.

Mounjaro Kwikpen is available in six dose strengths — 2.5 mg, 5 mg, 7.5 mg, 10 mg, 12.5 mg and 15 mg — with pricing calculated for a month’s supply.

The smallest two doses are priced at 14,000 and 17,500 rupees, respectively, and the 7.5 mg and 10 mg doses cost 22,000 rupees. The 12.5 mg and 15 mg doses cost 27,500 rupees, the company said.

“If we look at how the highest doses of Mounjaro and Wegovy are priced, it appears (that) Mounjaro’s pricing is attractive and competitive,” said Vishal Manchanda from Systematix Institutional Equities.

Wegovy’s smallest doses of 0.25 mg, 0.5 mg and 1 mg cost 17,345 rupees a month, and its highest doses of 1.7 mg and 2.4 mg cost 24,280 rupees and 26,015 rupees a month, respectively.

Lilly began selling Mounjaro in India in late March for diabetes and obesity in 2.5 mg and 5 mg vials. Both drugs have seen strong demand since then, with sales in July doubling month-on-month.

The drugs belong to a class of therapies known as GLP-1 receptor agonists that help control blood sugar and slow digestion, making people feel fuller for longer.

