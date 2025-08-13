BML 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
BOP 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.27%)
CNERGY 7.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.26%)
CPHL 87.61 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
DCL 12.58 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.21%)
DGKC 184.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.09%)
FCCL 50.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.6%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GCIL 26.41 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
HUBC 160.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-1.28%)
KEL 5.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.9%)
KOSM 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.08%)
LOTCHEM 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1%)
MLCF 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.39%)
NBP 146.70 Increased By ▲ 4.93 (3.48%)
PAEL 42.20 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.21%)
PIAHCLA 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.59%)
PIBTL 10.45 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.58%)
POWER 14.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.86%)
PPL 183.15 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-2.22%)
PREMA 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.18%)
PRL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.38%)
PTC 23.28 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.47%)
SNGP 118.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.72%)
SSGC 41.96 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (1.75%)
TELE 7.62 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
TPLP 9.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.56%)
TREET 22.55 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.27%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.07%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,005 Decreased By -30.2 (-0.2%)
BR30 42,313 Decreased By -209.1 (-0.49%)
KSE100 146,616 Decreased By -389.3 (-0.26%)
KSE30 44,855 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.35%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance CSIL (Crescent Star Insurance Limited) 3.98 Increased By ▲ 3.65%

Crescent Star Insurance eyes 38% stake in SG Power Limited

BR Web Desk Published 13 Aug, 2025 02:35pm

Crescent Star Insurance Limited (CSIL) plans to acquire approximately 6.78 million shares, representing 38.05% of the issued and paid-up capital of SG Power Limited.

CSIL disclosed the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

“On behalf of the acquirers, we are pleased to submit the enclosed public announcement of intention to acquire approximately 6,785,236 ordinary shares of S.G Power Limited, representing approximately 38.05% of the total issued and paid-up capital of the target company,” said Intermarket Securities Limited, appointed as the manager to the offer, in its notice.

The acquisition is subject to all requisite regulatory approvals, including from the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

As per the notice, CSIL reserved the right to withdraw the offer.

Crescent Star Insurance eyes Rs400mn property in Karachi

Crescent Star Insurance Limited is a registered insurer with the SECP with a paid-up capital of R1,077 million. The company, established in 1957, has been underwriting general insurance business of motor, health, fire, marine, engineering, travel, livestock, crop and miscellaneous across Pakistan.

Meanwhile, SG Power Limited was incorporated in Pakistan on February 10, 1994, under the Companies Ordinance,1984. It is involved in the generation and supply of electric power to its associated company of SG Allied Businesses Limited.

psx companies Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) PSX notice Crescent Star Insurance Limited SG Power Limited

Comments

200 characters

Crescent Star Insurance eyes 38% stake in SG Power Limited

Finance Minister Aurangzeb optimistic on policy rate cut

Stocks surge, KSE-100 gains over 600 points in early trade

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

US market: Pakistan exporters poised to gain notable competitive edge

US tariff cuts open new doors for Pakistan’s auto sector, says Kamal

Oil steady as market awaits inventory data, US-Russia meeting

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

Mughal Energy completes hydro testing of 36.5MW hybrid power plant

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Read more stories