Sports

Newcastle sign German defender Thiaw from Milan

Reuters Published 13 Aug, 2025 11:47am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Newcastle United have signed German defender Malick Thiaw from Serie A side AC Milan, the Premier League club said late on Tuesday.

Financial details were not disclosed but British media reports said Newcastle paid a transfer fee worth around 34.6 million pounds ($46.69 million) for the 24-year-old.

Thiaw was a key part of Milan’s defensive line-up last season, making 31 appearances across all competitions, but featured less frequently towards the end of their Serie A campaign as they suffered a disappointing eighth-placed finish.

He has also played three times for Germany, with all three of those appearances coming in 2023.

“We’re really pleased to have Malick on board. He’s a player I’ve admired for a long time and somebody who will add real quality to our defensive options,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said in a statement.

Italian athlete dies at World Games in China

Thiaw is Newcastle’s third signing of the summer transfer window, after winger Anthony Elanga’s arrival from Nottingham Forest and goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale’s signing on loan from Southampton.

Newcastle, who finished fifth last season to secure a spot in the Champions League, begin their Premier League campaign with a trip to Aston Villa on Saturday. Reuters

