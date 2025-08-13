BML 5.03 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
BOP 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.48%)
CNERGY 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
CPHL 87.90 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.69%)
DCL 12.63 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.61%)
DGKC 186.96 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (0.99%)
FCCL 50.70 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.81%)
FFL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.76%)
GCIL 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.06%)
HUBC 161.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-1.09%)
KEL 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.52%)
KOSM 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.46%)
LOTCHEM 21.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.78%)
MLCF 87.15 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.74%)
NBP 145.65 Increased By ▲ 3.88 (2.74%)
PAEL 42.40 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
PIAHCLA 20.42 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.25%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
PPL 183.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-1.87%)
PREMA 38.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PRL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.77%)
PTC 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
SNGP 118.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.18%)
SSGC 41.50 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.63%)
TELE 7.64 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
TPLP 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
TREET 22.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.44%)
TRG 56.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.78%)
WTL 1.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.71%)
BR100 15,095 Increased By 59.7 (0.4%)
BR30 42,576 Increased By 54.7 (0.13%)
KSE100 147,489 Increased By 483.4 (0.33%)
KSE30 45,166 Increased By 154.5 (0.34%)
South Korean shares track Wall Street’s record peak on soft US inflation data

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

  • South Korean shares climbed on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s surge to record highs after soft US inflation data reinforced expectations for a September rate cut. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield edged higher.

  • The benchmark KOSPI was up 18.30 points, or 0.57%, at 3,208.21, as of 0233 GMT.

  • Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose nearly 1%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.79%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.26%.

  • World shares hit record highs on Tuesday after US consumer price data fuelled expectations of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, and a trade war truce between Washington and Beijing also buoyed sentiment.

  • Shares of Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.94% and 0.88%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.82%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 1.08%.

  • In political developments that could influence investor sentiment, South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested after a court late on Tuesday issued a warrant following accusations of graft that she denies.

  • Of the total 932 traded issues, 330 shares advanced, while 548 declined.

  • Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 256.0 billion won.

  • The won was quoted at 1,385.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,384.4.

  • The KOSPI index has risen 33.70% so far this year.

  • The won has strengthened 6.3% against the dollar so far this year.

  • In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 107.40.

  • The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.9 basis points to 2.421%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis points to 2.808%. Reuters

