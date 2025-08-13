South Korean shares track Wall Street’s record peak on soft US inflation data

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

South Korean shares climbed on Wednesday, tracking Wall Street’s surge to record highs after soft US inflation data reinforced expectations for a September rate cut. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield edged higher.

The benchmark KOSPI was up 18.30 points, or 0.57%, at 3,208.21, as of 0233 GMT.

Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics rose nearly 1%, while peer SK Hynix gained 2.79%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution climbed 0.26%.

World shares hit record highs on Tuesday after US consumer price data fuelled expectations of an impending Federal Reserve interest rate cut in September, and a trade war truce between Washington and Beijing also buoyed sentiment.

Shares of Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp were up 0.94% and 0.88%, respectively. Steelmaker POSCO Holdings shed 0.82%, while drugmaker Samsung BioLogics rose 1.08%.

In political developments that could influence investor sentiment, South Korea’s former first lady Kim Keon Hee was arrested after a court late on Tuesday issued a warrant following accusations of graft that she denies.

Of the total 932 traded issues, 330 shares advanced, while 548 declined.

Foreigners were net buyers of shares worth 256.0 billion won.

The won was quoted at 1,385.2 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.06% lower than its previous close at 1,384.4.

The KOSPI index has risen 33.70% so far this year.

The won has strengthened 6.3% against the dollar so far this year.

In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds gained 0.04 point to 107.40.