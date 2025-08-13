BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2025-08-13

Stocks stay strong

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) navigated a turbulent session on Tuesday, closing at a record high despite heavy profit-taking by investors keen to lock in recent gains.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index ended just 75.48 points, or 0.05 percent up at 147,005.32 points, as compared to the previous session closing of 146,929.98 points. The index touched an intraday peak of 147,977 points and a low of 146,895 points before ending at record close.

BRIndex100 closed at 15,035.17, down 37.65 points or 0.25 percent, with a total volume of 543.26 million shares. BRIndex30 fell 103.75 points, or 0.24 percent, to 42,521.63 points, with 259.14 million shares traded.

According to Topline Securities, gains in BAFL, HBL, and SYS added a combined 295 points to the benchmark, partly offsetting losses from FFC, MARI, OGDC, PSO, and BAHL, which together eroded 527 points — underscoring sectoral divergence and investor caution.

Market breadth remained negative, with 208 scrips advancing against 242 decliners and 32 remain unchanged in the ready market.

Turnover in the ready market rose to 691.65 million shares from 611.20 million in the previous session, while traded value inched up to Rs 44.58 billion from Rs 44.00 billion of yesterday.

Yousuf Weaving led the volumes with 46.27 million shares, closing at Rs 6.09. Kohinoor Spinning followed with 39.94 million shares at Rs 6.47, while Invest Bank finished the day at Rs 9.68 on 34.39 million shares.

Among the top gainers, PIA Holding Company surged Rs 156.85 to Rs 29,000, and Khyber Textile Mills gained Rs 69.71 to Rs 1,477. On the flip side, Nestle Pakistan fell Rs 88.57 to Rs 8,762.79, while Unilever Pakistan Foods dropped Rs 79.40 to Rs 32,020.61.

Sectoral performance was mixed — strength in banking supported the index, while oil, gas, and fertilizer stocks weighed on sentiment. The Oil and Gas sector remained under pressure amid selling in OGDC, PSO, and PPL futures.

Market capitalization edged down to Rs 17.524 trillion from Rs 17.529 trillion a day earlier, reflecting the limited net effect of the day’s choppy trade.

The BR Automobile Assembler Index closed at 23,639.61 points, up 154.78 points or 0.66 percent, with a turnover of 3.12 million shares. The BR Cement Index rose 124.58 points, or 1.1 percent, to 11,483.55 points, on 41.59 million shares.

The BR Commercial Banks Index gained 269.64 points, or 0.62 percent, to close at 43,604.32 points, with 92.97 million shares traded. The BR Power Generation and Distribution Index slipped 96.50 points, or 0.42 percent, to 22,765.22 points, on 35.82 million shares.

The BR Oil and Gas Index dropped 206.53 points, or 1.54 percent, to 13,197.93, with 56.19 million shares changing hands. The BR Technology & Communication Index added 32.17 points, or 0.98 percent, to 3,329.63, on 42.18 million shares.

Ahsan Mehanti of Arif Habib Corporation said the market’s strength was underpinned by a robust earnings outlook and rupee stability, while speculation over Pakistan–US trade and investment deals, government moves to secure additional export tariff incentives, and rising business confidence acted as catalysts for the record close.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX BRIndex100 BRIndex30 KSE100 index

Comments

200 characters

Stocks stay strong

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories