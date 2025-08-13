US, Pakistan hold counter-terrorism talks in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and the United States held the latest round of the Pakistan-US Counterterrorism (CT) Dialogue in Islamabad on Tuesday, reaffirming their shared commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Both delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by Balochistan Liberation Army, ISIS-Khorasan, and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

According to Joint Press Statement issued by Foreign Office (FO) Spokesperson, the dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary for the United Nations, Nabeel Munir and US Department of State Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory D. LoGerfo.

The United States applauded Pakistan’s continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world.

Furthermore, FO spokesperson remarked, the United States expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

Both delegations emphasized the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.

Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the United States, both sides emphasized that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism, Gregory D. LoGerfo, Tuesday called on the Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The DPM/FM Dar was briefed on the discussions held during the Pakistan- U.S. CT Dialogue.

The DPM/FM encouraged sustained and structured bilateral engagement on counterterrorism between both countries, as a vital contributor to peace & stability in the region and beyond.

