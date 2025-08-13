BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
50 militants killed along Afghan border

Nuzhat Nazar Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Army has killed a total of 50 Indian-sponsored militants in a four-day counterterrorism operation in the Sambaza area of Zhob District, Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the latest engagement took place on the night of August 10–11, when security forces conducted a deliberate sanitisation operation in areas surrounding Sambaza, along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

During the operation, three more militants were eliminated, while weapons, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from their possession.

These follow-up actions came after earlier successful engagements during August 7–9, in which 47 militants were killed in the same general area.

The ISPR reaffirmed that security forces remain committed to defending the country’s frontiers and foiling any attempts to undermine peace, stability, and progress in Pakistan.

