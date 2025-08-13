Pakistan hails US decision

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has welcomed the US decision of designating Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organisations, also adding Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA, the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning here that Pakistan had proscribed Majeed Brigade as a terrorist entity since 18th July 2024. BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives.

Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism. “Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security,” the spokesperson added.

The FO spokesperson stressed, “Pakistan remains unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. We remain committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.” Defence analysts describe the BLA and Majeed Brigade’s proscription as a significant and positive development.

On Monday, the US Department of State has designated the BLA and its offshoot, The Majeed Brigade, as a FTO, and adding the Majeed Brigade as an alias to BLA’s previous Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) designation.

BLA was designated as an SDGT in 2019 following several terrorist attacks, the statement said. Since 2019, BLA has claimed responsibility for additional attacks, including by the Majeed Brigade.

