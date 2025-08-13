BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2025-08-13

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

Terence J Sigamony Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasised on the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism for timely resolution of tax-related disputes.

The CJP, on Tuesday, met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Supreme Court building.

During the meeting, the chief justice highlighted the Supreme Court’s ongoing initiatives aimed at improving access to justice, modernising court systems, categorisation of tax-related cases, and enhancing service delivery through technology-driven reforms.

Aurangzeb says will urge CJP to fast-track tax cases

The chief justice emphasised the importance of ensuring the success of the ADR mechanism, which has been rolled out to ensure the timely resolution of tax-related disputes. He reiterated the importance of the government’s support to make it a real success.

The chief justice also informed the finance minister that training sessions are currently being conducted at the Judicial Academy for judicial officers and members of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), with plans underway to extend similar training to officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in the near future.

The federal minister appreciated the judiciary’s reform agenda and assured the government’s continued cooperation in ensuring the timely provision of requisite resources for judicial development projects. Both underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the executive in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by SC PRO said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open and fully operational on Wednesday (13th August 2025) in accordance with its regular schedule.

In light of the notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory, declaring 13th August 2025 as a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory—excluding offices engaged in essential services—it is clarified that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as a constitutional institution, will continue to conduct its judicial proceedings and administrative functions without interruption.

Litigants, lawyers, and other stakeholders are advised to follow their scheduled hearings and official engagements as usual.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Supreme Court SC finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb ADR tax cases alternative dispute resolution CJP Yahya Afridi tax related disputes

Comments

200 characters

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories