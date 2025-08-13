Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi emphasised on the importance of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) mechanism for timely resolution of tax-related disputes.

The CJP, on Tuesday, met with Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb at the Supreme Court building.

During the meeting, the chief justice highlighted the Supreme Court’s ongoing initiatives aimed at improving access to justice, modernising court systems, categorisation of tax-related cases, and enhancing service delivery through technology-driven reforms.

The chief justice emphasised the importance of ensuring the success of the ADR mechanism, which has been rolled out to ensure the timely resolution of tax-related disputes. He reiterated the importance of the government’s support to make it a real success.

The chief justice also informed the finance minister that training sessions are currently being conducted at the Judicial Academy for judicial officers and members of the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), with plans underway to extend similar training to officers of the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) in the near future.

The federal minister appreciated the judiciary’s reform agenda and assured the government’s continued cooperation in ensuring the timely provision of requisite resources for judicial development projects. Both underscored the importance of coordinated efforts between the judiciary and the executive in upholding the rule of law and safeguarding citizens’ fundamental rights.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by SC PRO said that the Supreme Court of Pakistan will remain open and fully operational on Wednesday (13th August 2025) in accordance with its regular schedule.

In light of the notification issued by the Office of the District Magistrate, Islamabad Capital Territory, declaring 13th August 2025 as a local holiday within the revenue limits of Islamabad Capital Territory—excluding offices engaged in essential services—it is clarified that the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as a constitutional institution, will continue to conduct its judicial proceedings and administrative functions without interruption.

Litigants, lawyers, and other stakeholders are advised to follow their scheduled hearings and official engagements as usual.

