There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Tahir Amin Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division has reaffirmed that only one honorarium policy is currently in effect across all federal government entities, following reports of misinterpretation by certain autonomous organisations.

In an official memorandum dated July 9, 2025, the division addressed concerns raised by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives regarding the grant of honorarium by autonomous bodies.

The Finance Division emphasised that the sole applicable policy remains the one issued dated June 20, 2025. The policy applies uniformly to all federal institutions, including ministries, divisions, executive departments, autonomous and semi-autonomous bodies, corporate and statutory entities, and subordinate offices.

Ministries/Divisions: MoF issues honorarium payment guidelines

“Boards of autonomous bodies and state-owned enterprises (SOEs) may approve honorarium cases for their officers and staff, but strictly within the parameters and criteria laid down in the existing policy,” the memorandum stated.

The division cautioned that no organisation is authorised to grant honorarium beyond the scope of the current policy. The clarification comes amid reports that some entities were interpreting the earlier communication as a relaxation of the rules.

All concerned departments have been directed to adhere to the policy in letter and spirit, ensuring uniformity and fiscal discipline in the disbursement of honoraria.

