Rwandan HC for further increasing ties

KARACHI: The High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to Pakistan, Harerimana Fatou, has said that Rwanda wishes to work with Pakistan in various sectors, including education, health, culture, IT, and agriculture.

She invited Pakistani investors to invest in Rwanda, assuring them that bank accounts and other necessary facilities would be provided online within just 20 minutes.

She was speaking at a local hotel during an interactive session with members of the National Executive Committee of the English-Speaking Union of Pakistan (ESUP), organised by ESUP. Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon, President Parvez Madraswala, Lifetime Secretary-General Majyid Aziz, and Senior Vice President Irfan Qureshi also addressed the gathering.

On the occasion, a memento and a book authored by Naseem-ul-Ghani were presented to the chief guest. Senior members Kaleem Farooqui, Dr Muhammad Farooq Afzal, and Abdul Nabi, among others, attended the event. The High Commissioner stated that MoUs had been signed to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.

She highlighted that Rwanda, which gained independence 31 years ago in 1994, has a population of 13 million, the majority of whom are young people — the future of the country. She emphasized that Rwanda has zero tolerance for corruption, and action is taken immediately wherever complaints arise.

She said Rwanda is planning two major programs this year— a grand celebration of its National Day and the launch of a prosperity program for the public. Diplomatically, she said, Rwanda enjoys good relations with all countries.

When asked whether a dedicated piece of land could be allocated in Rwanda for Pakistani investors to set up industries — enabling them to produce goods not only for local consumption but also for export to neighbouring countries such as Tanzania, Congo, and Mombassa — the High Commissioner welcomed the idea and said it could be considered.

She mentioned that Rwanda has been led for the past 20 years by a military general whose vision is democratic. The country aims to increase its GDP to 7.8% and envisions achieving Singapore-style development by 2035.

Patron-in-Chief Aziz Memon noted that ESUP selects 10 individuals each year to attend international conferences and regularly invites distinguished personalities to address its programs. President Parvez Madraswala expressed his honour at hosting the Rwandan envoy and said plans were underway to arrange visits for Pakistani traders and others to explore investment opportunities in Rwanda.

Senior Vice President Irfan Qureshi thanked the guests, saying that the High Commissioner had provided valuable insights about her country, which would certainly encourage Pakistani investors to consider Rwanda. During the event, a documentary on Rwanda was also screened for the members.

