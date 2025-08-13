Minorities Day: PCF organises at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

KARACHI: On the occasion of Minorities Day, President of the Pak Christian Foundation (PCF), Tariq Samuel, organized a grand ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, showcasing a practical demonstration of national unity, harmony, and love for the country.

The event was attended by leaders of different religions, representatives of civil society, and citizens from across the country, all reaffirming their commitment to minority rights and religious tolerance.

Christian, Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim leaders participated in the ceremony and praised the inclusive efforts of the Pak Christian Foundation, pledging their continued dedication to promoting peace, tolerance, and unity.

The ceremony was addressed by Reverend Bishop Salamat, Reverend Raees Boota of the United Presbyterian Evangelical Church, Sardar Amar Singh — Vice Chairman, Church of Pakistan (Karachi & Balochistan) and Chairman of Pakistan Khalsa Sikh Council & Member of the National Committee for Interfaith Harmony (Government of Pakistan), Pandit Mukesh Kumar — representative of the Hindu community, Tariq Nation, General Secretary of Church Leadership, as well as pastors and religious leaders from various Christian denominations.

President of PCF, Tariq Samuel, paid tribute to the sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan, stating that minorities are an integral part of the nation’s identity and progress. “Pakistan is our country — our forefathers sacrificed for this homeland and as minorities, we have always stood with our nation. We are proud to be Pakistanis and are ready to make every sacrifice for the peace, development, and prosperity of the country,” he said.

The mausoleum administration presented a Guard of Honour to all religious leaders, recognizing their role in promoting peace and unity. Tariq Samuel, along with all participants, laid floral wreaths at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered prayers for national unity, harmony, and the prosperity of Pakistan.

General Secretary of PCF, Rashid Gill, thanked all religious leaders, guests, and participants, presenting bouquets as a token of love and appreciation, acknowledging their contributions towards fostering interfaith harmony and cooperation.

The Pak Christian Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and reiterated that every citizen of Pakistan — regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background — is entitled to equal rights, dignity, and opportunities.

