BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

Minorities Day: PCF organises at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:24am

KARACHI: On the occasion of Minorities Day, President of the Pak Christian Foundation (PCF), Tariq Samuel, organized a grand ceremony at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam, showcasing a practical demonstration of national unity, harmony, and love for the country.

The event was attended by leaders of different religions, representatives of civil society, and citizens from across the country, all reaffirming their commitment to minority rights and religious tolerance.

Christian, Sikh, Hindu, and Muslim leaders participated in the ceremony and praised the inclusive efforts of the Pak Christian Foundation, pledging their continued dedication to promoting peace, tolerance, and unity.

The ceremony was addressed by Reverend Bishop Salamat, Reverend Raees Boota of the United Presbyterian Evangelical Church, Sardar Amar Singh — Vice Chairman, Church of Pakistan (Karachi & Balochistan) and Chairman of Pakistan Khalsa Sikh Council & Member of the National Committee for Interfaith Harmony (Government of Pakistan), Pandit Mukesh Kumar — representative of the Hindu community, Tariq Nation, General Secretary of Church Leadership, as well as pastors and religious leaders from various Christian denominations.

President of PCF, Tariq Samuel, paid tribute to the sacrifices of minorities in the creation of Pakistan, stating that minorities are an integral part of the nation’s identity and progress. “Pakistan is our country — our forefathers sacrificed for this homeland and as minorities, we have always stood with our nation. We are proud to be Pakistanis and are ready to make every sacrifice for the peace, development, and prosperity of the country,” he said.

The mausoleum administration presented a Guard of Honour to all religious leaders, recognizing their role in promoting peace and unity. Tariq Samuel, along with all participants, laid floral wreaths at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and offered prayers for national unity, harmony, and the prosperity of Pakistan.

General Secretary of PCF, Rashid Gill, thanked all religious leaders, guests, and participants, presenting bouquets as a token of love and appreciation, acknowledging their contributions towards fostering interfaith harmony and cooperation.

The Pak Christian Foundation reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the vision of Quaid-e-Azam and reiterated that every citizen of Pakistan — regardless of religion, ethnicity, or background — is entitled to equal rights, dignity, and opportunities.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

mausoleum of Quaid e Azam Minorities Day Pak Christian Foundation Tariq Samuel

Comments

200 characters

Minorities Day: PCF organises at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories