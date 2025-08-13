New Hino Dutro: Hinopak Motors conducts product display

ISLAMABAD: Hinopak Motors Limited conducted a product display of Pakistan’s First UNR Compliant Vehicle, New Hino Dutro at a local hotel here on Tuesday.

This milestone marks a significant advancement in Pakistan’s automotive industry toward enhanced safety and international compliance standards.

The event was studded by the presence of distinguished guests, including the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, Shuichi Akamatsu, alongside with the top management and senior representatives from Hinopak Motors.

The unveiling ceremony took place in the evening, highlighting the New Dutro 300 series cutting-edge design and compliance with the United Nations Regulations (UNR), setting a new benchmark for vehicle safety and environmental standards in Pakistan.

This launch reflects the strong collaboration between Japan and Pakistan in advancing automotive technology and sustainable development. The New Dutro 300 Series is expected to significantly contribute to safer roads and enhanced transport efficiency across the country.

Representatives from government bodies, industry leaders, and media attended the event, highlighting the collective commitment to innovation and progress in Pakistan’s automotive sector.

