Opinion Print 2025-08-13

PARTLY FACETIOUS: President Trump is a kind man, a man of peace?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

“President Trump has placed portraits of those of his most recent predecessors with whom he had a contentious relationship to less prominent locations.”

“So that would mean pretty much all the recent former presidents - from Bush 1 and 2, Obama and…and where did he place Joe Biden’s portrait?”

“It’s not yet ready but I have it on good authority that it would be adorned on the wall of the guest bathroom used by those the neocons force him to deal with but he really doesn’t like them - Ukrainian Zelensky and the European Union President Ursula von der Leyen.”

“Netanyahu?”

“Nah the guy uses the facilities before any meetings at the White House. So the portrait would face the toilet or…”

“President Trump is a kind man, a man of peace, so he has instructed that Biden’s portrait be placed above the toilet so it will catch the eye as you enter but then…”

“You are being facetious.”

“The bathroom in use by himself would have the portrait of Andrew Jackson, President Trump’s favourite former president.”

“You know I was just thinking we have no history of changing the placement of a single former president - elected, selected, self-appointed.”

“I don’t think the incumbent occupant is going to change any placement — a long time ago he did consider changes that take place every three years as opposed to those with a life-long tenure…”

“Water under the bridge.”

“Right anyway you know you go to the Federal Board of Revenue and you have photographs of all the previous Chairmen on the wall, you go to any other government office and you see the same thing, my point is shouldn’t at least the ones who were, how can I put it, forcefully evicted for wrongdoing – perceived or otherwise…”

“And that is precisely why no one touches the placement of the photographs in this country. One year perceived to be guilty, the next year convicted and the third year unperceived if you will.”

“Unperceived? Is that a word?”

“I am so proud of you – you fixated on the right word.”

“Sarcasm won’t…”

“Let it be, that’s all I have left.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

