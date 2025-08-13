Meeting reviews operational efficiency of ports

ISLAMABAD: A high-level government committee discussed measures to address port congestion, strengthen trade facilitation, and improve logistics systems to support imports, exports, and overall economic activity.

The meeting also reviewed proposals to enhance efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and ensure smooth cargo handling.

The committee chaired by DPM/ FM Ishaq Dar, underscored the importance of modernising port infrastructure and streamlining processes to bolster Pakistan’s competitiveness in regional and global trade. The meeting also reviewed operational efficiency at Pakistan’s ports.

The meeting was attended by SAPM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Railways, NC SIFC, DG NLC, AS Maritime Affairs, and other senior officials.

Meanwhile, Dar presided over a meeting to review proposals for strengthening cooperation with friendly countries.

