BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2025-08-13

Govt to discuss issues facing businesspeople at every level: Sindh energy minister

Recorder Report Published 13 Aug, 2025 06:02am

KARACHI: Sindh Energy Minister Syed Nasir Shah stated that the government is standing with the business community. It has already established SEPRA for the provincial electricity matters and planning to discuss business communities’ issues at the provincial and federal levels.

He was speaking at a multi-stakeholder conference on Competitive Electricity Market organised by Renewables First and the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF), with the support of the Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), aimed at to set out a clear goal: to move beyond the monopolistic, single-buyer model towards a transparent, multi-stakeholder competitive regime, where electricity can be directly traded between producers and consumers.

The conference began with a keynote speech from Chief Organiser PBF, Ahmad Jawad, CEO Renewables First, Zeeshan Ashfaq and Tauseef H Farooqi, ex-chairman NEPRA who highlighted the significance of moving towards a competitive electricity market for affordable electricity and Pakistan’s economy. The Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) is a thirty year old reform program which has been approved by the Economic Coordination Committee and Nepra; however, remains to be operationalized. In the conference, Salman Amin, member Competition Commission of Pakistan highlighted that the monopolistic structure of Pakistan’s power sector remains a major concern, saying with the help of CTBCM, we can finally move towards competition and efficiency.

Abdul Rehman, Associate at Renewables First, explained the elements and history of the CTBCM reform, noting that the government has decided to launch the competitive electricity market with an initial 800MW, to be increased in the future.

Other speakers including Tahir Basharat Cheema and Amjad Ali Raja emphasised the need to open the market for bilateral electricity trade to ensure fair competition and transparency.

However, Junaid Naqi, President Korangi Association of Trade and Industry, Mujtaba Khan CEO Reon, Rehan Javed FPCCI, Saleha Hassan and others stated that without serious reforms, the national electricity grid was headed for collapse, and the government must consult industrial stakeholders to figure out the way forward.

Highlighting the importance of clean, cheap, and reliable supply of electricity for the industries, they said that over 80 percent of the proposed wheeling is composed of stranded costs and cross-subsidies, making open access prohibitively expensive. Instead, the government must opt for a phased and transparent recovery mechanism which does not burden the ordinary consumers while at the same time making the wheeling charges attractive for industrial stakeholders.

The moot demanded that the government provide a clear, consistent, and long-term plan for the recovery of stranded assets and ensure market growth under CTBCM. It also demanded that the government not limit the market size to 800 MW which was too small. The market appetite is much larger, and if provided fairness in wheeling and facilitation, the industry would happily participate.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

Syed Nasir Shah Businesspeople SEPRA

Comments

200 characters

Govt to discuss issues facing businesspeople at every level: Sindh energy minister

SOEs: govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses

Avenues of furthering ties with WEF explored

Economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

There is only one honorarium policy: FD

Read more stories