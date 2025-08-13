Lucky Investments Asset Manager rating upgraded

KARACHI: Lucky Investments Limited (Lucky Investments) has been awarded an upgraded Asset Manager Rating of AM2+ with a Stable Outlook by the Pakistan Credit Rating Agency Limited (Pacra).

This achievement reflects the Company’s exceptional growth in the Islamic asset management sector, securing over four percent market share within just a few months of operations.

Commenting on the development, Mohammad Shoaib, CFA, CEO of Lucky Investments, said: “We are grateful to Allah (SWT) and to our valued investors for making this milestone possible. The upgraded rating is a testament to our strong sponsor backing, robust governance framework, and professional management team.

We are determined to set new industry benchmarks and will continue to uphold the trust our stakeholders have placed in us.”

Pacra’s upgraded rating highlights Lucky Investments’ solid capital base, sound governance, and strategic sponsor involvement, with active participation on the Board and key committees. It also recognizes the Company’s experienced leadership team and proven market track record.

The Stable Outlook reflects the Company’s forward-looking initiatives and its growth potential as these strategies mature. Lucky Investments remains focused on strengthening its institutional framework, creating long-term value, and adhering to global best practices in Islamic finance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025