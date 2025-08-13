BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
Aug 13, 2025
Pakistan

ATC orders seizure of convicted PTI leaders’ properties

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court has ordered to seize the properties of PTI convicted leaders Dr Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed, and Omar Sarfraz Cheema in two May 9 riots cases along with a fine of rupees six lac each.

The court issued jail warrants for the sentences and also ordered for the seizure of their properties.

The court also directed the superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to ensure the implementation of the sentences.

The convicts were found guilty of inciting violent protests and causing damage to public and private properties in the cases registered at Shadman and Sarwar Road police stations.

The court a day before had convicted these PTI leader for ten years imprisonment in each case.

