CM speaks about importance of e-buses

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in a joyful message to the people of Punjab on the social networking website ‘X’ said that there will be a wonderful and comfortable journey on the electric buses at only Rs 20 in the districts of Punjab.

The buses equipped with air conditioning, Wi-Fi and other facilities have been prepared.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif apprised that a fleet of 100 electric buses is being loaded on a ship at the port of Yantai, China and will depart for Pakistan tonight.

She highlighted, “Buses are being run on a priority basis in districts of Punjab being deprived of public transport facility for quite a long time. E-buses are being run in Mianwali, Okara, Nankana Sahib, Muzaffargarh, Vehari, Pakpattan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Fare of the electric bus will be only Rs 20.

The eco-friendly electric buses for the districts will also have air conditioning, Wi-Fi, other facilities and will have a fully automated ticketing system.”

The CM outlined, “Special persons will also be able to travel easily on the electric buses being operated in the districts. The Punjab government will provide safe, comfortable and peaceful travel facilities to the citizens of Punjab.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025