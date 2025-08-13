Lesco revises net metering billing procedure

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has revised the billing procedure under the net metering project. Under the new procedure, the electricity generated and consumed will be recorded in the bills of consumers in a more transparent manner to improve the payment and clearance process.

Through the amendment, all powers were delegated to the relevant SDOs. The powers to link the billing of AMI meters to the control room were delegated to the SDOs. The chief engineer sent a letter to all superintending engineers.

Earlier, signatures were required at four places for billing in Lesco, SDO, Excion, SE and Manager PIU used to sign. With the change in the procedure, billing of large connections will be done on time. Timely billing will make things easier for consumers and Lesco.

