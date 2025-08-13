All resources to be utilised to empower youth: Punjab CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that all possible resources will be utilised to fulfil the dreams of the youth.

“The youth of Punjab are the bright future and a valuable asset of Pakistan,” the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, in her message on “International Youth Day.”

The CM said, “Every youth is the bright star of the nation’s destiny, we are proud of them. Punjab’s unique Honhaar scholarship programme is materializing the dreams of talented students.”

She highlighted, “Thousands of youth are benefiting from modern knowledge and technology through the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme’. Through the ‘Khelta’ Punjab programme, the Punjab government is providing the youth of every division a platform to prosper in the fields of sports, positive activities along with maintaining their health. The e-bike scheme is providing a dignified transportation facility and independence to thousands of students of Punjab.”

The CM outlined, “Advanced market-based IT training is preparing the youth not merely for acquiring jobs but to create jobs as well. Young medical graduates in Maryam Nawaz clinics are portraying a practical example of providing excellent medical service to the patients.”

She noted, “Assan Karobar Card and Assan Karobar Finance Scheme are providing the youth financial independence and strength. The ongoing internship programmes in various departments are opening avenues of practical experience and comprehension for the talented youth. Trust in the youth of Punjab will never fade away and there is no greater rejoice than witnessing their achievements and success in their practical fields.”

