BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

All resources to be utilised to empower youth: Punjab CM

Recorder Report Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 07:50am

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that all possible resources will be utilised to fulfil the dreams of the youth.

“The youth of Punjab are the bright future and a valuable asset of Pakistan,” the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, in her message on “International Youth Day.”

The CM said, “Every youth is the bright star of the nation’s destiny, we are proud of them. Punjab’s unique Honhaar scholarship programme is materializing the dreams of talented students.”

She highlighted, “Thousands of youth are benefiting from modern knowledge and technology through the ‘CM Punjab Laptop Scheme’. Through the ‘Khelta’ Punjab programme, the Punjab government is providing the youth of every division a platform to prosper in the fields of sports, positive activities along with maintaining their health. The e-bike scheme is providing a dignified transportation facility and independence to thousands of students of Punjab.”

The CM outlined, “Advanced market-based IT training is preparing the youth not merely for acquiring jobs but to create jobs as well. Young medical graduates in Maryam Nawaz clinics are portraying a practical example of providing excellent medical service to the patients.”

She noted, “Assan Karobar Card and Assan Karobar Finance Scheme are providing the youth financial independence and strength. The ongoing internship programmes in various departments are opening avenues of practical experience and comprehension for the talented youth. Trust in the youth of Punjab will never fade away and there is no greater rejoice than witnessing their achievements and success in their practical fields.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

youth International Youth Day Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz

Comments

200 characters

All resources to be utilised to empower youth: Punjab CM

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories