CBD Punjab all set to celebrate 78th Independence Day with zeal

LAHORE: The Punjab Central Business District Development Authority (PCBDDA), also known as the Central Business District Punjab (CBD Punjab), is set to celebrate Pakistan’s 78th Independence Day with unmatched patriotic fervor. This year’s celebrations will be held under the theme “Marqa-e-Haq” in line with CBD Punjab’s annual slogan, “Raho Sar Buland,” which inspires pride and unwavering commitment to the nation’s progress.

The festivities reflect CBD Punjab’s pledge that there will be no compromise on the sovereignty and development of Pakistan, and every effort will be made for the defence of the motherland. The celebration plan demonstrates the authority’s dedication to fostering national pride and unity among citizens.

In preparation for this national occasion, CBD Punjab has adorned the city’s key landmarks in the vibrant green and white colours of independence. The Kalma Underpass and CBD Route 47 have been illuminated to create a spectacular visual display, embodying the true spirit of freedom. At CBD Lake, the fountains will operate at full capacity, offering residents and visitors a captivating view throughout the celebrations.

Adding to the patriotic atmosphere, a special Motorbike and Bicycle Ride for Unity has been organised, welcoming people of all ages to participate and ride together in the spirit of harmony.

