BML 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.19%)
BOP 14.17 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.64%)
CNERGY 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.66%)
CPHL 87.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.23%)
DCL 12.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.48%)
DGKC 185.12 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.18%)
FCCL 49.80 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (1.57%)
FFL 15.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.06%)
GCIL 26.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.42%)
HUBC 162.83 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.75%)
KEL 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.94%)
KOSM 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.85%)
LOTCHEM 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.55%)
MLCF 85.66 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (1.28%)
NBP 141.77 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (0.85%)
PAEL 42.11 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.38%)
PIAHCLA 20.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.34%)
PIBTL 10.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.48%)
POWER 15.06 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
PPL 187.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-1.37%)
PREMA 38.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
PRL 32.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.75%)
PTC 23.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.32%)
SNGP 119.16 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-1.44%)
SSGC 41.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.48%)
TELE 7.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
TPLP 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.93%)
TREET 22.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.62%)
TRG 56.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.46%)
WTL 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 15,035 Decreased By -43.4 (-0.29%)
BR30 42,522 Decreased By -48.1 (-0.11%)
KSE100 147,005 Increased By 75.5 (0.05%)
KSE30 45,012 Decreased By -92.3 (-0.2%)
Aug 13, 2025 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2025-08-13

PM’s Digital Youth Hub: over 0.5m youth registered so far

Muhammad Saleem Published 13 Aug, 2025 07:53am

LAHORE: Over 0.5 million young individuals have so far registered at Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub within short span of two months.

This registration highlights government’s commitment to empowering youth through digital skills and opportunities, sources said.

More than 1000 domestic and foreign companies have also signed up on digital youth hub, the sources added.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is Pakistan’s flagship initiative dedicated to empowering its youth, recognizing them as the country’s greatest asset. With over two-thirds of Pakistan’s population under the age of 30, the nation is experiencing a youth bulge—a defining demographic opportunity that, if harnessed effectively, can drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.

The PMYP operates under the 4Es framework — Education, Employment, Engagement, and Environment ensuring a holistic approach to youth development. Through dynamic and integrated initiatives, PMYP equips young Pakistanis with education, skills, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities, while fostering engagement in sports, volunteerism, policy-making, and environmental action to create a sustainable future.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had rolled out the “Digital Youth Hub” (Prime Minister’s Youth Programme), aiming to get Pakistan’s young talent working smarter, not harder. Think of it as a one stop shop for the youth to connect to jobs, scholarships and skill-building programmes. It’s essentially a career launch pad wrapped in tech.

With about 64 percent of Pakistan’s population under 30, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s pitching the hub as the fix: provide training in modern skills like- Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology, enabling them to have a shot at real opportunities to actually thrive in today’s job market, without crossing borders.

Teaming up with UNICEF through the PM Youth Programme, the portal is set to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2025

youth foreign companies digital skills PMYP PM Digital Youth Hub

Comments

200 characters

PM’s Digital Youth Hub: over 0.5m youth registered so far

Pakistan govt alarmed by over Rs6trn losses in state-owned enterprises

Pakistan explores avenues of furthering ties with World Economic Forum

Oil prices little changed as industry report points to slowing US demand

Pakistan economy enters sustained stability phase: minister

List of items being exchanged for tariff cut: Islamabad, Tehran agree on text of proposed FTA

Int’l dispute with Star Hydro: Pakistan govt facing ‘ifs & buts’ situation

27th Amendment ‘on the cards’?: Bilawal dismisses ‘baseless rumours’

Delayed export proceeds: SBP withdraws lien policy

Aurangzeb, CJP for ensuring success of ADR mechanism

FBR to suspend ‘uncooperative’ sales taxpayer

Read more stories