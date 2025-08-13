PM’s Digital Youth Hub: over 0.5m youth registered so far

LAHORE: Over 0.5 million young individuals have so far registered at Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub within short span of two months.

This registration highlights government’s commitment to empowering youth through digital skills and opportunities, sources said.

More than 1000 domestic and foreign companies have also signed up on digital youth hub, the sources added.

The Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) is Pakistan’s flagship initiative dedicated to empowering its youth, recognizing them as the country’s greatest asset. With over two-thirds of Pakistan’s population under the age of 30, the nation is experiencing a youth bulge—a defining demographic opportunity that, if harnessed effectively, can drive economic growth, innovation, and social progress.

The PMYP operates under the 4Es framework — Education, Employment, Engagement, and Environment ensuring a holistic approach to youth development. Through dynamic and integrated initiatives, PMYP equips young Pakistanis with education, skills, employment, and entrepreneurial opportunities, while fostering engagement in sports, volunteerism, policy-making, and environmental action to create a sustainable future.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had rolled out the “Digital Youth Hub” (Prime Minister’s Youth Programme), aiming to get Pakistan’s young talent working smarter, not harder. Think of it as a one stop shop for the youth to connect to jobs, scholarships and skill-building programmes. It’s essentially a career launch pad wrapped in tech.

With about 64 percent of Pakistan’s population under 30, PM Shehbaz Sharif’s pitching the hub as the fix: provide training in modern skills like- Artificial Intelligence and Information Technology, enabling them to have a shot at real opportunities to actually thrive in today’s job market, without crossing borders.

Teaming up with UNICEF through the PM Youth Programme, the portal is set to bridge the gap between ambition and opportunity.

